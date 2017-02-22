Little Mix’s Jade Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction & Flashes Underwear At Brit Awards

Press Association via AP Images

Uh oh! Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on the BRIT Awards red carpet on Feb. 21. Her dress featured one serious thigh-high slit and she accidentally flashed her underwear while walking the red carpet with her bandmates!

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall stepped out onto the BRIT Awards red carpet in one very sexy white dress. The silky, loose gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. When Jade turned to the side for photos, she flashed her black underwear! She showed off a lot of a leg and a lot of the underwear she was wearing underneath. She was also seen covering up parts of her dress so she wouldn’t suffer another malfunction. Better to be safe than sorry!

Thankfully, Jade didn’t let the wardrobe malfunction faze her whatsoever. It could have been a lot worse. She struck a pose alongside her group mates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. There has never been a group of girls as fierce as Little Mix.

Jade hit the stage with her Little Mix bandmates at the start of the show and performed their hit “Shout Out To My Ex.” The girls sounded so fantastic and their performance was top notch. Let’s hope the girls bring home some BRIT Awards! They definitely deserve them!

Jade’s wardrobe malfunction was very reminiscent of Chrissy Teigen’s fashion mishap at AMAs. Chrissy also wore a dress with a thigh-high slit and flashed her crotch on the red carpet! Just like Jade, Chrissy didn’t let a little malfunction get to her. These girls know fashion means tasking risks, and they’re always so fearless!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jade’s dress at the BRIT Awards? Let us know!

