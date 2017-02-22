‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo & Justin Chambers Talk Meredith-Alex Romance Rumors

Image Courtesy of ABC

Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans have been shipping Meredith and Alex for a long time, while others would throw their wine at the TV if it ever really happened. So what do actors Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers think about the possible couple? Find out here!

“Justin [Chambers] is one of my favorite people on the planet,” Ellen Pompeo, 47, told E! News when they stopped by the set of Grey’s Anatomy (now in its 13th season) to discuss the possibility of a romance between Ellen’s Meredith Grey and 46-year-old Justin’s Alex Karev. “We’re really close, and it does feel weird. To potentially maybe have him as a love interest would be like kissing my brother. I used to say that about Patrick [Dempsey] all the time too because just we’d been together for so long.”

So, does that mean Ellen doesn’t see her character ever finding love again after the tragic passing of her husband Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick) in Season 11? Maybe. “The love interest part is not my favorite piece of this, I’ll be honest,” Ellen said. “Kissing guys that aren’t your husband is, you know, a little weird. I guess it wouldn’t be if you didn’t like your husband, but I happen to be very, very fond of mine.” She means her real life husband of course, though Meredith was very, very fond of Derek too!

So, what does Justin have to say about all this? “I think anything is possible, but personally I find it to be weird,” he told E! News. “I think that they’re very much like siblings. They’ve been through so much together. Personally, I don’t see it. But, hey, this is Grey’s Anatomy. Anything is possible.” Well, when you have showrunner Shonda Rhimes behind the wheel, that really is the case!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex and Meredith would make a good couple? Give us all your thoughts below!

