Ed Sheeran & Surprise Guest Stormzy Perform Edgy Remix Of ‘Shape Of You’ At BRITs

Courtesy of The Brits

And THAT’S why we love Ed Sheeran! Performing a perfect mash up of ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You,’ the singer jammed out with special (and surprise) guest Stormzy at the 2017 BRIT Awards in London. Read all about their epic duet, here!

If you’re not totally falling for Ed Sheeran, 26, just yet, we urge you to watch this 2017 Brit Awards performance! We expected the pop star to put on another incredible show of “Shape Of You,” but what we got instead is SO much better because it involved a surprise duet. Rumor has it that Ed lost his acoustic guitar during one of the commercial breaks and the entire O2 London arena was in desperate search of it! Luckily, staff found it just in time for his performance.

With special guest Stormzy, the talented songwriter made our hearts pump out of our chests with “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill.” This is the first show Ed has performed since flying back from Japan. And if you don’t know who Stormzy is, he’s only one of the hottest rappers in the UK right now and is set to tear up the stage at Governor’s Ball in NYC.

Leading up to the grande event, the red-headed hunk teased that he’d be doing something a little different this time around. Ed already sang “Shape Of You” on Saturday Night Live and Grammy night, so he felt like it was time to switch things up. “I’ve got two things dropping on Friday that are pretty interesting,” he spilled to MTV UK. “One that gets debuted at the BRITs, which I think people will go a bit nuts for.” Side note — we totally went NUTS!

Speaking of amazing music, have you seen the music video for “How Would You Feel” yet? It’s unlike most videos out there! Instead of driving fast cars or sipping champagne with strippers, Ed filmed himself singing the song LIVE and playing the acoustic guitar inside an abandoned house with a piano player next to him. The track is a mushy-gushy love song, which is turning out to be Ed’s specialty. No one does romance better than him!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think about Ed’s Brit Awards performance with Stormzy?

