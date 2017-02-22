Donald Trump Takes Away Protections For Transgender Students — What To Know

REX/Shutterstock

What a huge step backwards! After sending a letter to US public schools on Feb. 22, Donald Trump has lifted the guidelines that allow students to choose which bathroom and locker room they use based on gender identification. Here’s everything you need to know!

This sucks! Transgender students have lost their right to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity because of Donald Trump, 70. The President has been public about his feelings on transgender bathroom rights, so it’s no surprise that he reversed the Obama administration’s policy, which states that denying transgender students the right to use the bathroom they choose is a federal violation.

Donald’s controversial decision stems from a letter he wrote to US public schools on Feb. 22. In it, the Justice and Education departments told schools that they would have to dismiss President Barack Obama’s 2016 ruling, according an alleged draft seen by the Washington Post. Fortunately, there is a silver lining. Districts will reportedly have the choice to interpret whether or not sex discrimination law applies to gender identity. Barack’s ruling was never legally binding and could be changed at any minute.

“[Departments] have decided to withdraw and rescind the above-referenced guidance documents in order to further consider the legal issues involved,” the letter reportedly read. “[This] does not diminish the protection from bullying and harassment that are available to all students. Schools must ensure that transgender students, like all students, are able to learn in a safe environment.” The letter reportedly confirmed that all anti-bullying programs will not be affected, so that’s good news.

Trump has been clear that he feels the transgender bathroom law should be a states’ rights issue, and should not be decided by the federal government. White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, explained on Feb. 21 that this is still where the president stands, and although he did not confirm reports of this letter, he did reveal that there would be guidance on the situation “soon.”

