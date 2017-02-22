‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Accused Of Abusing Baby Girl & Attacking Wife

Image Courtesy of Instagram

This is horrifying! Former ‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary was allegedly the subject of a restraining order on Feb. 22, after his wife claimed that he hit her and abused their 16-month-old daughter. We have the chilling details, right here.

Such an appalling story. Former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner filed a restraining order on Feb. 22 against her husband, former Family Matters actor Darius McCrary. The athlete claims that Darius went on the attack on Feb. 10, throwing photographs and other belongings around their home. The worst part is that some of the items came very close to striking their 1-year-old daughter Zoey, according to TMZ.

Tammy also says that Darius struck her in the head with his forearm, but the allegations of what he has habitually done to the infant are even scarier. She claims in the docs that Darius has held Zoey over boiling water, spanked her frequently, strapped her arms down during meals, and has said that he wishes she were never born.

Tammy attributes the shocking behavior to Darius drinking and doing drugs often, and claims that he frequently comes home under the influence and becomes violent and abusive toward them both. This is so terrifying!

A judge granted Tammy the restraining order, and now the star is forced to stay at least one hundred yards from his wife and daughter. That means he’s going to have to move out of the family home, and is refused any visitation until after a hearing in March which will decide wither or not to extend the order. TMZ reports that Tammy plans to file for divorce from Darius, to get away from him permanently.

