Danielle Bregoli: Cash Me Outside Girl Gets Chic & Classy Makeover For Photoshoot

Cash her in the photo studio, how bou dah? Infamous ‘Dr. Phil’ guest Danielle Bregoli cleaned herself up on Feb. 21 for a new photo shoot, and the results are actually stunning! See the dolled up pics for yourself, right here.

It’s obvious that Danielle Bregoli is a beautiful young woman, even if her shocking behavior is straight up hideous. However, the 13-year-old showed just how pretty she can be when she puts a hold on the swearing, car-stealing, and audience-fighting to get all dressed up for a new photo shoot on Feb. 21.

For the fashion shoot, the “cash me outside” girl tried on a lovely light-blue contour dress with a striped crew-neck and a pair of clean white sneakers. The look is definitely more “tennis” and less “alley fight” and we’re getting major Spring style inspo from the look.

She toned down her beauty as well, trading her fiery red stick straight hair for a flowing wavy brown look that goes all the way down her back. It’s way more natural and super cute! Her makeup is clean with just some dark eyeliner, serious lashes and a pretty pink pout, and her long nails were cool with a graphic black coat of paint.

However, the best part of the photos is the fact that she’s actually SMILING, instead of rolling her eyes, sneering, or looking miserable. It makes a world of difference for the young lady! It’s amazing what a little happiness can do for you.

Psalms 111:10 The good life begins in the fear of God— – // @bhadbhabie A post shared by Vitaly S (@ownthelight) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Danielle also took the opportunity to let down her walls by re-sharing a message that says “what would happen if every single mistake you ever made was blasted for the entire world to see and judge? Do these mistakes define the kind of person you would say you really are? No. So what gives us the right to do so towards people we don’t know?”

