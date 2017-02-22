Danielle Bregoli: Cash Me Outside Girl Gets Chic & Classy Makeover For Photoshoot

Cash her in the photo studio, how bou dah? Infamous ‘Dr. Phil’ guest Danielle Bregoli cleaned herself up on Feb. 21 for a new photo shoot, and the results are actually stunning! See the dolled up pics for yourself, right here.
It’s obvious that Danielle Bregoli is a beautiful young woman, even if her shocking behavior is straight up hideous. However, the 13-year-old showed just how pretty she can be when she puts a hold on the swearing, car-stealing, and audience-fighting to get all dressed up for a new photo shoot on Feb. 21.
For the fashion shoot, the “cash me outside” girl tried on a lovely light-blue contour dress with a striped crew-neck and a pair of clean white sneakers. The look is definitely more “tennis” and less “alley fight” and we’re getting major Spring style inspo from the look.
#Repost @ownthelight ・・・ "Stop judging others and first look at your own life" is what I was taught growing up. It's funny to see our culture today judging and bashing on the "imperfect" people. To that I'm going to say.."what would happen if every single mistake you ever made was blasted for the entire world to see and judge?" Do these mistakes define the kind of person you would say you really are? No. So what gives us the right to do so towards people we don't know? – I remember starting to act out every second I could because growing up my dad was physically & verbally abusing me since I was 2…not exaggerating, 2 years old – 16. Growing up in a household where your dad has a short temper was one of the hardest things I've ever had to endure. Now, I had every right in the world to act out and do stupid stuff that frankly nobody would have judged me for it. But it's not a life I wanted to take on. I forgave my dad and moved on with my life! I've been trying to change ever since. – Now, take a min and think about everyone you have ever judged, wrote a snarky comment at, and called dumb or stupid. We don't know why certain people do certain thing. We don't know what they are going through and where their story started! So, instead of judging.. why don't we lift them up in prayer and send encouragement their way? – I'm calling everyone out!! Stop hiding behind your pathetic little screens and judging everyone else when you arnt even close to perfect either. Just because you don't mess up in certain areas of you're life, doesn't give you any right at all to judge! Period! We are all human and need to strive on becoming better. Now let's go and change someone's life with love! #stopcyberbullying
She toned down her beauty as well, trading her fiery red stick straight hair for a flowing wavy brown look that goes all the way down her back. It’s way more natural and super cute! Her makeup is clean with just some dark eyeliner, serious lashes and a pretty pink pout, and her long nails were cool with a graphic black coat of paint.
Danielle Bregoli: See Pics Of The Cash Me Outside Girl
However, the best part of the photos is the fact that she’s actually SMILING, instead of rolling her eyes, sneering, or looking miserable. It makes a world of difference for the young lady! It’s amazing what a little happiness can do for you.
Danielle also took the opportunity to let down her walls by re-sharing a message that says “what would happen if every single mistake you ever made was blasted for the entire world to see and judge? Do these mistakes define the kind of person you would say you really are? No. So what gives us the right to do so towards people we don’t know?”
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Danielle’s makeover? Let us know!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP