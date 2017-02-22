Christina El Moussa Admits Separating From Tarek ‘Lifted A Weight’ Off Of Her

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa is telling it all when it comes to her messy divorce to Tarek. In a new interview, she revealed her side of the divorce story that shook Hollywood and it’s shocking to say the least. Christina said she finally felt free when she and Tarek separated, and she even revealed how they hid everything from HGTV producers…

When Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek, 35, secretly separated back in May 2016, Christina realized that it “was healthier for the both of us.” The mother of two — Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6 — was an open book when she spoke to PEOPLE, for their Feb. 22 issue, about her divorce to Tarek.

Back in May 2016, cops were allegedly called to Christina and Tarek’s Orange County home. Reports claimed that the former couple had a blowout argument, and that Tarek had a gun. Reports also went on to claim that Christina feared he was suicidal. However, Tarek cleared the air on that one, when he told Today on Feb. 21, that he simply took the gun [which he is legally licensed to carry] on a hike for protection. And, Christina broke her silence on the incident, when she told the PEOPLE that the incident was a breaking point for her.

After the May 2016 incident, she “realized” that a separation was what she and Tarek needed. So, Christina packed her bags, took her children, and moved in with their nanny for six whole weeks. “By the time we officially did [separate], I felt like a weight was lifted off me,” she admitted.

In case you thought that one incident was what caused the demise of the Flip or Flop duo’s marriage, that wasn’t the case. Christina revealed that their marriage was crumbling way before that. “We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore,” she said. “It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.” Wow.

Although Tarek cleared the air on the gun’s presence on that May 2016 day, and Christina confirmed that they separated after the May incident, we still don’t know what really happened that day. And, we never will. Christina told the mag that she and Tarek have an agreement not to belittle each other about the alleged blowout. The mag noted that Christina was careful not to divulge any details about what exactly happened.

The Flip or Flop stars kept their May 2016 split a secret from HGTV execs for months. However, Christina said it wasn’t because they were “trying to hide anything or deceive anyone, but because we’re private people.” Eventually the network found out, and the El Moussa’s and HGTV came to an agreement to remain in business together. Now, Christina and Tarek are in the middle of filming Flip or Flop, just not as a couple.

As for how Christina feels about Tarek now? — “I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and hope he’s happy.” Christina wished him well, and also said that she’s currently single. So, those Gary Anderson, 55, rumors can finally be put to rest…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Flip or Flop will be the same although Christina and Tarek aren’t together anymore?

