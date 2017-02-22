Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: He Could Never Handle Her Dating Other Men

The drama over Karrueche Tran’s restraining order against Chris Brown certainly is shocking, but considering Breezy’s jealously issues, it’s not that surprising. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on how Chris couldn’t handle seeing Kae with other guys, as he felt she still belonged to him!

“The thing is Chris [Brown] is incredibly jealous and once you date him, he feels like you should never date anyone else,” a source close to Karrueche Tran, 28, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, indicating why Kae ultimately had to get legal protection against her ex. Oh, there are also those allegations that he threatened to kill her over text messages. That’s probably why Chris now has to stay 100 yards away from her.

Chris, 27, hasn’t been with Kae since 2015, following the Royalty revelation. While Kae has moved on to her life to see other guys, from Tyson Beckford, 46, to Lewis Hamilton, 32, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that Breezy” could never handle” seeing her with anyone else.

Breezy took his obsession over Kae to the next level when Soulja Boy, 26, entered the picture. After Soulja simply liked one of Karrueche’s Instagram pictures, Breezy declared war on the other rapper. Sadly, Kae was caught in the crossfire of that feud.

“The whole Soulja Boy thing really got under his skin and riled him up,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Chris started calling and texting her leaving angry messages about it. She tries to be tough but it really scared her.”

If the allegations of Chris punching and pushing her down the stairs are true, she has a reason to be scared. Kae, when filing for the restraining order, claimed that Chris also told people “around the second week of February” that he wanted to kill Kae, allegedly saying that “no one else can have [her].”

Soulja weighed in on this latest round of Breezy drama when word of this restraining order came out (which happened right after news broke that Chris was pulling out of his planned boxing match with Soulja.) “She told me to chill so I’m [going to] let him slide,” Soulja tweeted, before adding that someone (ahem, Chris) should stop making “excuses.”

Kae would also like it if Chris would stay far, far away from her. It’s not like this restraining order came out of the blue, as a source close to Kae EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she told him that she was going to file for the legal protection if he didn’t back off. Breezy refused to stop, texting and calling her, and enough was enough for Kae.

What do you think about Chris being so jealous over Kae, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Kae will always have a restraining order on him?