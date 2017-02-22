REX/Shutterstock

It’s official! Cheryl finally confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Liam Payne on Feb. 22, by proudly showing off her growing baby bump for a new campaign shot. The mother-to-be is positively glowing while posing in a tight black dress!

Talk about a baby bombshell! Cheryl, 33, officially confirmed that she’s expecting her FIRST child with Liam Payne, 23. The former X Factor judge cradled her growing baby bump in a breathtaking new campaign shot for The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris’ collaboration. In the photograph published by The Daily Mirror on Feb. 22, she radiates confidence while posing in a tight black dress and thigh high boots alongside the likes of Helen Mirren, Katie Piper and more. Cheryl previously refused to comment about her pregnancy, but it’s all in the open now!

Cheryl finally debuted her gorgeous baby bump in her first official maternity shoot for the brands, which launched a three-year collaboration, entitled All Worth It. The team hopes to raise confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt. “As a long-standing supporter of The Prince’s Trust and spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris I am so happy to support this partnership,” the mother-to-be said. “Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.”

The star’s big reveal came hours after her beau made a surprise appearance during the star-studded 2017 BRIT Awards, where One Direction was awarded with the prize for British Artist Video for their song “History.” Cheryl and Liam have yet to make a joint statement about their bundle of joy, but fans are already over the moon about the power couple expanding their family!

With their first child only few weeks away, Liam is rushing to get his mansion in tip-top shape, The Sun reports. Even though we first suspected him to fix up a nursery, he’s reportedly “converting three garages into a giant snooker room as well as building a big underground gym and swimming pool,” the site claims. The former 1D singer started dating Cheryl about a year ago, and they confirmed their romance three months later at a charity gala. Congrats, you two!

HollywoodLifers, are you elated after hearing this big news about Cheryl and Liam? Tell us!

