2017 Brit Awards Live Stream — Watch The Brits Online Free

The Brits are back! Your fave celebs are in London today, February 22 for the 2017 Brit Awards, and things are bound to get crazy. From Robbie Williams receiving the Icon Awards, to Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry performing, you won’t want to miss a minute. Watch our live stream here!

Anything can happen at the Brits! And believe us — a lot is going down this year! The 2017 Brit Awards have brought together some of the biggest names in British and International music, and nothing’s certain when it’s time to hand out the trophies. Lest we forget Katy Perry almost puking on Lionel Richie in 2009 while accepting her Best International Female Award! Since most of us are in the United States, tune into the live stream at 2:00pm ET; because of the time difference, that’s when the show will be broadcasting from London!

Rock fans are waiting breathlessly to find out if this is finally the year that Radiohead wins a Brit award. The legendary band was first nominated in 1994 for Best Single, for “Creep”. Take That’s “Pray” won instead — a total jam! But it didn’t just stop there; some of their iconic albums — The Bends, OK Computer, and In Rainbows — have been overlooked. Rude!

Robbie Williams is deservingly being honored with the Icon Award tonight after a decades-long career in Take That and as a solo artist. Robbie, 43, will be honored by multiple performers who came to the Brits to pay their respects for a man who’s had such an undeniable mark on music. He’s giving all of us a present too — a huge performance!

