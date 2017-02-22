Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Collaboration ‘A Terrible Idea’? The Truth Revealed

Courtesy of NBC

Gwen Stefani may have stopped by ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ without her better half on Feb. 21, but that didn’t stop her from talking about their relationship non-stop, including the story of their first collaboration.

Gwen Stefani, 47, seems to love her beau Blake Shelton, 40, more than life itself. So it’s only natural that when she came onto Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 21 that she just could not stop gushing about him. Lucky for us, when Gwen talks about Blake it serves double duty, as she usually gives us some great scoop on what the pair are doing on The Voice too! But Gwen gave host Seth Meyers some even more amazing news when she revealed the true story behind her and Blake’s first collaboration.

“It was really weird, because we actually hadn’t been hanging out that long at that point at all and we had one of those ‘Maybe this is a terrible idea, what are we doing?’ [moments],” Gwen told Seth. “It was almost like we weren’t even together, but we were breaking up at the same time. It was like scary, and he had gone away and he sent me this song in an email and I was so scared, because at that point I didn’t even know what his voice really sounded like. I’d heard him on the show, but I wasn’t paying attention, I was like ‘Whatever, country guy is on. When’s Pharrell coming on?'” she joked.

“Then I was like, ‘What if I hate this song? Like this is super awkward. And I opened this song and it was this incredible song called ‘Break My Heart,’ and it basically has these really crazy ’80s chords. It’s really, really good. So he said write the next verse for me, and I was like ‘Oh weird, like this is incredible! I’m gonna be writing with Blake Shelton.’ So instead of finishing the song, I just wrote a verse back to him about where I was at, and then we had this song.”

“And it’s been incredible, because we get to hop on each other’s stages, and like I can be at one of his country shows and come up and sing that song, and then he’s come onto my stage, which is just so bizarre. He comes out there and it’s like ‘What are you doing here? Who are you?’ But it’s been amazing, just cross pollination of music. It’s pretty special.” Kill us with cuteness why don’t you!

Fans could not be more excited to see Gwen reunite with Blake on The Voice as she heads back to her judge’s seat for Season 12. While we loved having Miley Cyrus, 24, around for Season 11, we missed the “Hollaback Girl” singer dearly, and we know Blake did too!

