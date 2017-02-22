Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Her Mom & Guardian Angel Carrie Fisher

Image Courtesy of Billie Lourd

So heartbreaking! Billie Lourd is giving us a glimpse of her mother-daughter bond with the late Carrie Fisher in a never-before-seen photo. We’ve got the beautiful picture for you, right here.

Gone but never forgotten. Billie Lourd is remembering her late mom Carrie Fisher with the most wonderful private photo. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram pic of herself as a child, sitting on her mother’s lap while looking out of the back seat of a limousine. Carrie looks like a classic movie star in a pair of dark sunglasses, while her daughter is happily looking upwards to something in the sky in the black and white photo. The Scream Queens actress simply used a guardian angel emoji as a caption, and maybe she’s thinking about gazing at the heavens to remember her beloved mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away a day apart in late Dec. 2016.

Billie even looks like her grandma Debbie in the pic, with her blonde hair and facial resemblance being so strong. It’s clear that the untimely loss of her mother Dec. 27 at just 60-years-old is something that she’s still grieving deeply. After succumbing to complications from a Dec. 23 heart attack, the bereavement proved too much for her 84-year-old mother Debbie to bear, passing away the following day from a possible stroke.

At least Billie has had the love of boyfriend Taylor Lautner, 25, to comfort her through the dark days following Carrie and Debbie’s deaths. He’s lifted her spirits by holding an adorable onesie party that brought a huge smile to her face, as well as jetting off to Mexico for some much-needed relaxation and sunshine. The two month anniversary of her mom’s death is slowly approaching, so we hope he’s got something extra special in mind to keep her from feeling too down.

