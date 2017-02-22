Bella Hadid Finally Moving On From The Weeknd? She’s Caught ‘Flirting’ With Mystery Man

Courtesy Photo

It seems like someone had a fun night in London on Feb. 20 — Bella Hadid was reportedly getting super flirty with a mystery man at a party during London Fashion Week! So, does this mean she’s ready to officially move on from her ex, The Weeknd, and start a new relationship!?

Bella Hadid, 20, partied the night away with her model besties, including Kendall Jenner, 21, at Love magazine and Burberry’s London Fashion Week party on Feb. 20, and her night reportedly included some time spent with a new man, according to Page Six. “They were whispering to each other at various points throughout the evening,” an insider tells the paper, adding that the pair was “very flirty” throughout the night. The man in question was a photographer who was also a guest at the bash, Page Six claims.

This new report comes three months after Bella’s breakup from The Weeknd, 26, her boyfriend of over a year. As we’ve all seen, he moved on from the split a bit quicker: His romance with Selena Gomez, 24, went public at the beginning of January, and they’ve been seen packing on the PDA together plenty of times since.

Luckily, Bella has been able to keep busy amidst her ex’s hot and heavy new relationship — she’s been traveling all over for various Fashion Weeks throughout the last month, logging time with her gal pals and family, rather than dwelling on The Weeknd’s rebound. Meanwhile, the “Starboy” singer is now in Europe on tour, so he and Selena will be spending some time apart over the next several weeks. She’s made sure to prove they’re still going strong by consistently liking his Instagram photos, though!

