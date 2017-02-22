‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Pregnant: Expecting 1st Baby With Husband

Courtesy of Instagram

And baby makes three! ‘Little People, Big World’ stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are expecting their very first child and the rest of the family couldn’t be more excited!

On Feb. 22, Audrey Roloff, 25, and her husband Jeremy Roloff, 26, announced via an adorable Instagram post that they would soon be adding another member to their family, as Audrey is pregnant with their first child! The Little People, Big World stars are expecting their little bundle of joy to arrive on Sept. 1 and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the couple!

The pair have been married since September 2014 and found out they were expecting back in early January, on the very same night that Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff, 26, and his wife Tori Roloff — also stars on the TLC reality series — held a gender reveal party for their own baby!

Audrey took a pregnancy test upon returning home from the shindig because she felt sick, and low and behold it was positive! “I was so surprised,” Audrey told Us Weekly about finding out about her pregnancy. “It didn’t hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor’s appointment.” Aww!

“My dad teared up and my mom screamed,” Jeremy told the news outlet about their experience revealing to his parents they’d be getting a second grandchild. Cutest of all though is that Audrey and Jeremy are so excited about this little one that they are already thinking about their next babies! “We want at least four,” Audrey said.

