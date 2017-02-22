Kendall Jenner Fuels A$AP Rocky Dating Rumors As They Enter Same Hotel In Milan

SplashNews

Kendall Jenner is so secretive about her personal life that sometimes it’s hard to figure out where her heart lies. But when she was spotted entering a hotel in Milan with rumored beau A$AP Rocky things became a little clearer!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, were the cutest unconfirmed couple ever as they were seen arriving at the same hotel together in Milan on Feb. 21! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was looking super casual with her loose locks and almost no makeup, while she sported leather pants, a graphic T-shirt, black boots and an olive green hooded jacket. And, like any fashionable girl, Kendall had her priorities straight by keeping her phone and gorgeous wallet close at all times.

Oh, no! Kendall was so beautiful we almost forgot about A$AP! Well, the rapper was looking mighty fine himself as he and Kendall prepared to turn in for the night in the Italian city. A$AP rocked a deep brown coat with gold buttons, a grey hoodie, beige pants and white sneakers. Being quite stylish himself he sported a Fendi bag and lots of bling.

Kendall and A$AP have been a rumored couple for months and months now, though things seem to be getting even more serious as of late. The rapper has been taking time to visit his lady friend as she travels from one glamorous city to another while pursuing her already incredibly successful modeling career. Evidence like that is only fuel for the fire.

However, it seems that Kendall’s lips are gonna stay sealed when it comes to her romantic life, as an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall would prefer it if people stopped obsessing over her love life and focused on more pressing issues in the world.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and A$AP are really a couple? Give us all your thoughts below!

