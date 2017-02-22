Baby Giraffe Watch: April The Giraffe Will Give Birth Any Moment — Live Stream Video

OMG! Are you ready for the cutest thing you have ever seen in your entire life? A baby giraffe is about to be born and you have to see the circle of life continue right here!

An adorable giraffe named April, 15, and her mate Oliver, 5, were expecting a bouncing baby to enter into the world at any moment on Feb. 22 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. So OF COURSE a live stream was set up inside her barn.

Now animal fans everywhere can drop everything and hop online to digitally experience this once in a lifetime moment with April, Oliver, and the rest of the park as they await the arrival of the little calf! And seriously, who would want to miss something as cute as this? Check out the live stream above!

While grown-up giraffes like Mama April and Papa Oliver can reach up to 18 feet tall, newborn giraffes clock in at around 6 feet tall and can weigh about 150 lbs. Big baby, no? Our condolences to April on her recovery! Another fun fact? April and Oliver’s calf will be born already standing up. Clearly, human babies have nothing on giraffes!

The story of April’s labor has spread like wildfire, as 4,000 people were watching the park’s Giraffe Cam on their YouTube page on the afternoon of Feb. 22. “It’s crazy,” the park owner Jordan Patch told PressConnects.com. “It’s overwhelming.”

This baby will be the fourth or fifth calf for April and the very first baby for Oliver, according to Jordan, so April will have to show him the ropes of parenting!

The baby giraffe’s name will be decided during a contest where fans can nominate a name by giving $1 to a GoFundMe page whose proceeds will go toward giraffe conservation in the wild, care for the animals at Animal Adventure Park, and the Ava’s Little Heroes annual fundraiser. Then, six names will be chosen for a contest on social media. Clearly, a lot of thought is gonna go into naming this already famous giraffe!

HollywoodLifers, were you excited to see the baby giraffe be born? What do you think the little one’s name should be? Give us all your thoughts below!