Baby Giraffe Watch: April The Giraffe Will Give Birth Any Moment — Live Stream Video

Wed, February 22, 2017 6:10pm EST by Add first Comment

OMG! Are you ready for the cutest thing you have ever seen in your entire life? A baby giraffe is about to be born and you have to see the circle of life continue right here!

An adorable giraffe named April and her mate Oliver were expecting a bouncing baby to enter into the world on Feb. 22 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. So OF COURSE a live stream was set up.

Now, animal fans everywhere can drop everything and hop online to digitally experience this once in a lifetime moment with April and Oliver and the rest of the park as they await the arrival of the little calf. And seriously, who would want to miss something as cute as this? Check out the live stream above!

