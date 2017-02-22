Anna Sui Fall 2017: Get Ready To Get Your Glam On Like A 1940s Movie Star

REX/Shutterstock

Have you had it with pulling on another pair of leggings or sweatpants and looking like every other young woman in an athleisure uniform? Good, then check out Anna Sui’s deliciously sophisticated collection that will give you standout style.

Anna Sui is a girl with a lot on her mind. She is fascinated by the pop culture world of both today and of many other eras — ’60s, ’70s, and now the late 1930s and 1940s.

The 1940s were a part of the time dubbed the Golden Age of Hollywood when stars like Rita Hayworth, Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant and Clark Gable ruled. As World War II waged on, Americans needed the distraction of the ultra glamorous world of Hollywood to escape from the stresses of their daily lives. And what stars wore onscreen — dramatically tailored suits, slim drapey dresses and furs– topped by rolled hairdos and meticulously applied lips were what women wanted to wear in their daily lives.

Now, Anna has mixed that inspiration, including the looks from the ’40s film, Blithe Spirit, with influences from legendary fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, who was known for her rich intricate prints and addiction to the color pink — which was definitely a shocker at that time.

The result for you is a collection full of seductive colors and prints to die for — teal, amethyst, magenta, wine, rosebud, aubergine, chocolate, dusty rose, fern and forest are all Anna’s shades in this collection. Multi apples and cherries, starburst, multi-colored tulips, deco-posy, dandelion, tossed roses and tapestry jacquard are Sui’s clever prints.

Anna Sui is brilliant at weaving all these rich colors, patterns and influences together into a collection that will seduce you into desperately wanting to dress like a grown-up woman again. Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were even more stunning than ever in chunky, textured coats, crushed velvet skirts and dresses, multi-paneled bomber jackets, web crocheted dresses, velvet capes, frock coats and track pants, lame and chiffon tops, and charmeuse and chiffon dresses. These embellished and colorful pieces are all meant to be worn together in different combos.

There’s nothing basic ever about an Anna Sui collection and that’s what is so unique. Anna’s style is ‘thoughtful.’ It will also make you look double-take stunning, especially if you also take inspiration from her beauty vision. Just take a long look at the smoldering dark blue eye shadow and burgundy lips created by makeup guru Pat McGrath. Indulge in the ’40s Minnie Mouse hair knots and long twirls designed by hair stylist Garren.

Click through our Anna Sui gallery above

