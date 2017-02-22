Amber Rose & NBA Star Kevin Durant Out For Sexy Date Night In Los Angeles

REX/Shutterstock

Amber Rose is rebounding after ex-beau Val Chmerkovskiy — particularly OFF the basketball court! The bootylicious model was spotted hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant for a sexy date night in Los Angeles. Read all the juicy details, here!

We can think of many basketball puns to describe Amber Rose‘s, 30, current love life. She’s winning big! She’s shooting three pointers! She’s trying to score — and hopefully doesn’t get blocked! What’s with all the sports talk, you ask? It’s because the former Dancing With The Stars competitor is stepping out in public with NBA star Kevin Durant, 28, according to MTO News. The rumored couple were spotted wining and dining at The Nice Guy lounge in West Hollywood — a definite celebrity hot spot, so you know they didn’t mind being seen together.

Amber’s sexy date comes just 12 days after splitting from DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The friendly exes met while shooting the series’ latest season, but sadly didn’t go the distance breaking up only four months into their relationship. Thankfully, there’s no hard feelings. “[Val] and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more,” she confessed on Instagram. “Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious it’s just how life works sometimes.”

But hey, it was good while it lasted! Amber and Val shared an EXTREMELY passionate four months. Wherever they went, PDA immediately followed. Amber and the Ukrainian hunk made out for the world to see on New Year’s Eve, on the kiss cam during a basketball game, and held hands all over LA. “Amber and Val are crazy in love—or maybe I should say crazy in passion. They can’t keep their hands off of each other,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have amazing chemistry and they can’t get enough of each other.” Cherish the good times, right?

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Amber and Kevin as an official couple? Comment below!

