Manchester City Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooooooal! The Champions League is headed straight to Manchester, as Man City hosts AS Monaco in an epic clash on Feb. 21. It’s going to be good so don’t miss a single second of this sizzling soccer showdown!

After Arsenal’s self-destruction in their match with Bayern Munich and with the struggling Leicester City set to face red-hot Sevilla, it may fall to Manchester City as England’s only chance for Champions League success. Hopefully, City is up for the challenge as they face AS Monaco at the City of Manchester Stadium in this first leg of the Round of 16. The match is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to watch what happens.

The Gunners blew up, 5-1, to the Germans and the Foxes are not the team that somehow won the Premier League title. So, good luck to the Sky Blues. Sadly, they’ll be without Gabriel Jesus, as the City forward is likely out for the rest of the season. He broke a metatarsal bone in his foot during the game with Bournemouth on Feb. 13 according to BBC. Though Man City won 2-0, they may come out the biggest losers, since manager Pep Guardiola, 46, says Gabriel will be out “between two and three months.” Yikes.

As it is, this Champions League match might give some AS Monaco players a preview of their future home, as Manchester City has been reportedly chasing down four of Les Monegasques’s stars. Fabinho, 23, Tiemeo Bakayoko, 22, Djibril Sidibé, 24, have been rumored to be joining Man City, according to City Watch. Thomas Lemar, 21, is also rumored to be one of the players Man City wants to acquire, but he won’t come cheaply. Though AS Monaco got him for €4 million in 2015, his transfer fee will cost €35 million.

Pep is reportedly a fan of Thomas, and he’ll definitely get a better look when the French sides comes to visit. It’s going to be touch for the Sky Blues, as Monaco won their group. However, Monaco only faced Tottenham Hotspur, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow. Manchester City was in a group with Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic, though, and managed to come in second. So really, Man City proved why they might have a chance to go far.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Man City to win the Champions League? Or do you think Monaco has a good chance to claiming victory?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.