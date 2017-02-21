Atletico Madrid Vs. Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream: Watch The Champions League

Rex/Shutterstock

Bayer Leverkusen better watch out. Atletico Madrid is sick of being runner-ups and wants to win the entire Champions League. These two teams clash on Feb. 21, so tune in to see every wild second!

With the Champions League back in action, Atletico Madrid has another shot at finally winning the whole tournament. Los Rojiblancos los to Real Madrid twice within the last three years, and they’re tired of being denied. Of course, before they can take on Los Blancos, Antoine Greizmann, 25, Koke, 25, and the rest of the squad has to battle Bayer Leverkusen in this Round of 16 match. The first leg of this playoff kicks off at 2:45 PM ET. Be sure to watch every moment!

Atletico hasn’t forgotten how they came up short in the 2014 Champions League final. How can they, with Real’s Sergio Ramos, 30, constantly trolling the team about it. Sergio was asked during a Facebook Q&A which goal was his favorite. “I have some good ones but they are like my children, I’m not sure I can pick just one,” he said, according to the Daily Express.

“Maybe the equalizer in the Champions League final because it took us a lot to win and scoring in the last minute is special.” He even joked about changing his number to 93, the minute that sealed Atleti’s fate.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH (aka Bayer) comes into this match off a 3-1 victory over FC Augsburg in Germany’s Bundesliga. Though Bayer has found success in the Champions League, they’re mired in the middle of Bundesliga’s table, while Bayern Munich (one of the squads favored to take the title, especially after the 5-1 thumping they gave Arsenal) is running away with the league. If Atleti can get by this German squad, they may be facing another one of Germany’s top teams in the finals.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that Altetico Madrid can make it all the way to the final? Or will Bayer stun them in this Round of 16 match?

