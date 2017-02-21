The Weeknd Announces Opening Acts For Fall Tour — Is Selena Gomez Joining Him?

REX/Shutterstock

The Weeknd has some very special guests joining him on the fall leg of his ‘Legend of the Fall’ tour, and you’re in for a real treat! The sultry singer just dropped the epic news on Feb. 20, and fans are going nuts over who he’s bringing with him! Could one of the guests be his girl, Selena Gomez? You have to check this out…

The Weeknd, 27, will not be alone on his Legend of the Fall tour that kicked off on Feb. 17 in Sweden. The sultry singer took to Instagram, Feb. 20 to announce that the North American leg of his tour, which begins on April 25, will welcome Rae Sremmurd, 6lack, and Belly! Sadly, his girl, Selena Gomez, 24, will not be joining him as a performer on the his world tour. But, that doesn’t mean she won’t be there…

NORTH AMERICA : @raesremmurd @belly @6lack A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

It’s very likely that Sel will pop up at some point during her man’s huge world tour, since they’ve been inseparable ever since they were first caught kissing in Santa Monica, Jan. 10. Not to mention, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that she would definitely want to join him on tour, whether it was performing or just supporting him from the VIP section.

The Weeknd already released the news that Bryson Tiller, 24, and Lil Uzi Vert, 22, are his special guests for the first leg of his tour, which kicked off in Sweden on Feb. 17. And, you can check out the full schedule for “phase one,” below.

Although Sel and The Weeknd have remained hush hush about their relationship, their PDA tells us everything we need to know. They’ve been going strong ever since they were first spotted out together in the beginning of Jan. 2017 and Sel and her man are the definition of couple’s goals. While the young Hollywood stars are super into each other, some reports claim that an engagement is in the cards for these two.

But, let’s pump the breaks on that news, because HollywoodLife.com is about to clear the air on the rumor mill. “Everything is completely in the honeymoon phase, but they are not getting ready for an actual honeymoon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. Let them live!

