Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Their Steamy FaceTime Sessions Keeping Romance Hot

REX/Shutterstock

Cuties! Just because there’s an ocean separating The Weeknd and Selena Gomez these days doesn’t mean their hot romance is slowing down one bit. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how their spicy FaceTime sessions are keeping the love alive while he’s away on his European tour.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, are turning their romance into a long distance relationship these days, as the “Starboy” singer is off in Europe touring until Mar. 13. Three weeks isn’t THAT long to be apart, but thanks to modern technology they’re constantly in touch. “They do it all, text, call and send pictures and video chat. They do the whole thing. They are always a moment away from each other and they make it very easy to get a hold of one another,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Fortunately for Selly, she’s not worried at all that The Weeknd might step out on her while he’s making his way from country to country. “Trust is paramount to Selena and she has zero negative thoughts on anything weird happening. She has complete trust in him because she wants him to feel the same way about her,” our insider adds. After all of the alleged cheating that Justin Bieber, 22, put her through while he was on tour during their relationship, it must feel so good to have a man that you know won’t be stepping out with other women.

Selena Throws The Weeknd A Surprise Party — See Pics With her man an ocean away, Selena had some me-time on her hands Feb. 21, grabbing a healthy smoothie before heading off to a day of pampering at the spa. No doubt she wants to keep looking and feeling beautiful since The Weeknd has her feeling on top of the world. She is even sporting his merchandise while her man is away, donning a black sweatshirt with a red logo while hanging out with pals recently. Awww! Wearing her man’s clothes is a sure sign that he’s on her mind even when they’re apart! HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd is the next great love of Selena’s life?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.