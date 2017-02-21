The Rock Defies WWE’s Feud With CM Punk By Calling Ex-Superstar While At ‘Raw’

The WWE and CM Punk may hate each other, but to The Rock, it doesn’t matter what they think! If the ‘Baywatch’ actor wants to stand in the middle of the ring at ‘Raw’ and call the estranged Superstar, he’s going to do it – and he did!

Give it up to The Rock, 44, for doing whatever the hell he wants. CM Punk, 38, hasn’t been seen in the WWE since he and the company had a massive falling out in 2014, but the fans still chant the “Straight Edge Superstar’s” name from time to time. Rock experienced this firsthand once the Feb. 20 episode of Raw went off the air, according to IGN. After hearing the chants, The Rock decided he would ring up Punker to let him know the WWE Universe missed him!

“It better not go straight to voicemail. I don’t care if it’s 11:30 in Chicago [where Punk lives],” The Rock said. Sadly, Punk didn’t pick up, which caused the fans in L.A. to boo. “Hey, Punk. It’s Rock. This is not a joke. I’m literally calling you from the Staples Center where 15,000 strong…I hope you can hear this. They are chanting your name.”

Punk would try to call back The Rock, but it was the Furious 7’s star turn to miss out on the call. Punk revealed that he was walking his dog, Larry, when the Rock dialed him up. Still, the former WWE Superstar showed his appreciation that the fans still care about him.

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

This surreal moment happened due to Punk’s wife, former-WWE Divas champion, AJ Lee, 29. The Rock is a producer of Fighting With My Family, the movie based off the life of WWE superstar Paige, 24. The Rock was at RAW to recreate the night Paige debuted in the WWE, defeating AJ for the Divas championship. The mention of AJ’s name caused the WWE Universe to chant Punk’s name, which probably didn’t leave a smile on faces on the WWE brass.

Punk left in Jan. 2014, citing frustration with how the company was treating him while accusing WWE physician Chris Amann of failing to diagnose a potentially fatal MRSA infection, according to the Baltimore Sun. CM Punk revealed that he was suspended for two months after leaving the WWE, and when the punishment was over, no one contacted him about his return. He was ultimately fired in June 2014, on what would be his wedding day.

Since then, the relationship between CM Punk and the WWE has been a bitter one. During a Dec. 2016 episode of RAW in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, the crowd began chanting his name. “If you guys can keep that up for about two minutes and fifteen seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did,” Stephanie McMahon, 40, said, mocking CM’s quick loss during his UFC debut.

What do you think about The Rock calling up CM Punk, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he’ll ever go back to wrestling or is he retired for good?