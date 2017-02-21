Soulja Boy Slams Chris Brown After Karrueche’s Abuse Claims: Stop Making ‘Excuses’

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

The drama continues for Chris Brown. Right after news broke that Karrueche Tran got a restraining order against the singer for allegedly getting violent and threatening to kill her, his nemesis, Soulja Boy, went on a wild Twitter rant that seems to be directed toward the exes’ situation. Check it out and let us know what you think!

It looks like Soulja Boy is pushing as many of Chris Brown’s buttons as he can after the singer pulled out of their upcoming fight on Feb. 19! Soulja quickly took to Twitter after it was revealed that Karrueche Tran had made shocking allegations of abuse against Breezy on Feb. 21, and it totally seems like he’s throwing major shade at his arch nemesis in a long-winded message to Karrueche.

“She told me to chill and let him slide so I’m over it,” he wrote. “Back to the music and to the tour. Tag ur city. Paris and china just added. She told me to chill so I’m gon let him slide. PAIN is temporary. Quitting lasts forever. Never apologize for having high standards. People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them. Not everyone will make it to your future. Some people are just passing through to teach you lessons in life. Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God. Your mistakes should be your motivation, not your excuses.”

Chris and Soulja Boy have had MAJOR beef since the beginning of 2017 — and it all started when Soulja liked one of Kae’s photos on Instagram, which Chris wasn’t too pleased about. They were set to duke it out in the boxing ring later this year, but Soulja revealed on Feb. 19 that Chris had called it off and refused to sign the contract.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 21, court documents surfaced showing that Karrueche had been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex. In her papers, she claimed that he had threatened to kill her and allegedly got violent with her during their relationship. The case is expected to be taken to court on March 9.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Soulja Boy’s tweet was directed at Chris Brown? What are your thoughts on Karrueche’s abuse allegations?

