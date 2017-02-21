Selena Gomez Caught Wearing The Weeknd’s Clothes While They’re Apart — See Sweet Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww, this is SO sweet! Selena Gomez is missing The Weeknd so much that she’s now rocking his clothes while he’s traveling on tour.

Selena Gomez, 24, hates being away from her man, The Weeknd, 27, and she’s making sure everyone knows he’s still on her mind while away. In a new picture of Sel hanging out with her friends, the singer is wearing what looks to be nothing more than a black t-shirt. But, if you look closer, you’ll notice that there is a red graphic on the shirt that reveals it’s actually part of The Weeknd’s merch!

The black shirt has a red cross with two red lightning bolts on each side, which is The Weeknd’s signature graphic on his merch. Although the t-shirt is not available on The Weeknd’s website, one of his dedicated fan sites recognized the graphic posted the below side-by-side to see Sel’s t-shirt alongside the merch pic.

#INFO: Selena Gomez porte la merch de The Weeknd sur sa dernière photo Instagram pic.twitter.com/IzPYSULdKp — The Weeknd France (@thewkndFR) February 19, 2017

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, The Weeknd is currently touring internationally. On February 24 he’ll perform in Amsterdam, and he won’t return to perform in the United States until April 26 for a show in Seattle, Washington. We’re glad to see that Selena still has The Weeknd close by while he’s gone, but we definitely hope to see them together again very soon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think it’s sweet that Selena is wearing The Weeknd’s clothes? Comment below with your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.