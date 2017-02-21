Anne Frank Center & J.K. Rowling At War With Sean Spicer Over Trump

REX/Shutterstock

What in the world? The Anne Frank Center is throwing down against White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. He dissed the organization after they called out Donald Trump’s lack of action in denouncing scary anti-Semitic threats. See their amazing clap back with author J.K. Rowling chiming in.

Another day, another head-shaking remark from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45. After the director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect called out President Donald Trump for not doing enough to denounce recent threats against synagogues and Jewish community centers, Sean DISSED the human rights organization for not PRAISING the tycoon enough. What the WHAT?!

In his usual tactic of deflect or insult, Sean responded to a reporter’s question about Trump’s relative silence on the rise of anti-Semitic crimes Feb. 21 by saying, “I think that it’s ironic that no matter how many times he (Donald) talks about this that it’s never good enough.” He then doubled down on the group’s remarks, saying “So, I saw that statement. I wish that they had praised the president for his leadership in this area. Hopefully as time continues to go by they recognize his commitment to civil rights, to voting rights, to equality for all Americans.”

The Anne Frank Center clapped back, clearly appalled at Sean’s comments.

SEAN SPICER, AT HIS WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING TODAY, SCOLDED OUR ORGANIZATION TO "PRAISE" PRESIDENT TRUMP ON… https://t.co/KfEKIBWbWn — AnneFrankCenter(US) (@AnneFrankCenter) February 21, 2017

Spicer @WhiteHouse says about our org: "No matter how many times @POTUS talks about #Antisemitism it's never enough." LET THEM EAT BABKA. — AnneFrankCenter(US) (@AnneFrankCenter) February 21, 2017

Even Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, 51, jumped in on the issue, mocking Sean by asking for praise for a gold medal she never earned.

I wish the International Olympic Committee would praise me for winning gold in the four-man bobsleigh. pic.twitter.com/0zE4PehPvT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 21, 2017

Donald has raised the ire of Jewish groups after remaining quiet following a torrent of bomb threats over the weekend aimed at Jewish community centers nationwide, as well as a heartbreaking anti-Semitic attack at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, MO where swastikas were painted on headstones. Even before those disturbing events, he was asked about spikes in anti-Semitic crimes on Feb. 15 and blew off the question to talk about his electoral vote totals.

After mounting pressure, he briefly addressed the issue Feb. 21 saying that “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community at community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

As a result of his belated and limp response, the Anne Frank Center’s Facebook page responded with the statement, “The President’s sudden acknowledgement is a Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration. His statement today is a pathetic asterisk of condescension after weeks in which he and his staff have committed grotesque acts and omissions reflecting Antisemitism, yet day after day have refused to apologize and correct the record.” Ouch!

