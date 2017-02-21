Rihanna ‘Saddened & Disappointed’ By Chris Brown After Karrueche’s Restraining Order

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown may be calling Karrueche Tran’s shocking accusations of abuse and threats ‘bullsh*t,’ but that’s not stopping Rihanna from feeling totally ‘saddened and disappointed’ by the claims. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what she’s thinking, right here!

Chris Brown, 27, may not care about what Karrueche Tran, 28, has to say about him, but we’re willing to bet that Rihanna’s reaction will hit him right in the gut. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that RiRi has heard the horrifying accusations that Chris threatened to kill Karrueche and “punched her twice in the stomach,” and she’s stunned.

“Rihanna is just really saddened and disappointed by the whole situation,” the insider explained. Rihanna isn’t jumping to any conclusions, but that doesn’t change the fact that once again, Chris is in trouble for doing something similar to what he did to her, and claimed he was past now. “She loves Chris and really wants him to find happiness. She’s so far removed from it all she doesn’t know what the truth is but she wishes Chris would just stay out of trouble.”

Many of Karrueche’s claims can already be confirmed thanks to a shocking Instagram Live video that Chris released in which he says that he “stalks” his exes. “If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” he rants in the wild video. “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” In Karrueche’s restraining order, she says “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna take me out I have text messages from Dec. 2016 – Jan. 2017 where hes made several threats including beating me up and making my life hell.” Goodness gracious.

