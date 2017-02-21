Paris Jackson: My Dad, Michael, ‘Was The Strongest Person I Know’

Courtesy of Mario Sorrenti/CR Fashion Book

Paris Jackson landed her first-ever magazine cover as she fronts the 10th edition issue of ‘CR Fashion Book’ — and she looks beyond glam! Inside, the teen candidly opens up about the possibility of a music career and the impact her late father, Michael Jackson, has on her life.

Paris Jackson, 18, looks vibrant in blue on the cover of the 10th edition issue of Carine Roitfeld‘s CR Fashion Book, where the rising star was lensed by famed photog Mario Sorrenti for the mag. Paris’ blonde hair adds an edgy vibe to the shoot as she rocks a dark red lip and matching red nails, all while her piercing blue eyes stare straight ahead. Inside the issue, she opened up about writing her own music.

“I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It’s not something I see myself following career-wise. There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don’t want that to happen,” she said.



The teen also discussed her late father, Michael Jackson, and how he still inspires her today. “All of my inspiration. I would say 99 percent of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world. He is my roots,” she said.

Paris also revealed what she admired most about Michael. “Definitely his strength,” she said. “He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with a much love and kindness as possible.”

The stylish teen is in good company — in fact, she wasn’t the only cover girl lensed for the issue! Model Halima Aden also got her very own cover — and it was the first time she was featured on the front of a magazine. How cool is that?

