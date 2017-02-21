REX/Shutterstock

Actor, Mike Epps was allegedly arrested in New Orleans on Feb. 18, after he reportedly attacked a man inside Harrah’s Casino. The comedian was allegedly a no-show for his reported arraignment on Feb. 21. Get the insane details, here.

Mike Epps, 46, reportedly attacked a man around 4 AM on Saturday, Feb. 18, inside Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans, as reported by The Advocate. New Orleans police allege that the actor was joined in the reported attack, by his friend Thomas Cobb, 52, as reported by the site.

The men reportedly attacked a tourist from Virginia who was apparently in town for the NBA All-Star Game. Epps and Cobb were both allegedly arrested on municipal counts of battery, and reported arrest affidavits claim the men were allegedly “involved in a physical altercation” where they “struck” the man, according to the site.

The alleged victim reportedly claimed, in an alleged phone interview, that he recognized Epps on the casino floor and said, “Oh, Mike Epps!” That’s when the actor allegedly got violent. “The next thing I know, he started hitting me in the face, unprovoked,” the alleged victim said, as reported by the site. “I had a handful of chips, so I just basically bent down to protect myself, and then my friends ran over and got in front of me, and then security got there.” Wow.

The victim claimed that his face was allegedly bruised and bleeding. “My face is still swollen right now and it was blackened shut,” he allegedly said on Feb. 21. The Virginia man claimed his reported injuries were “significant.”

After the alleged attack, security at the Casino reportedly called police, but let Epps and his friends leave before they could get there, the site said. The alleged victim claimed that police did not arrive at the casino for more than three hours after the reported attack.

Epps and Cobb were allegedly released on $1,000 bail each. Both men reportedly failed to show up for an arraignment in Municipal Court on Feb. 21, according to alleged court docs, via The Advocate. Attachments have been issued for their arrest, as reported by the site.

Epps posted the above photo on the same day as his reported arraignment [Feb. 21]. He was flying on a private plane, according to his caption. So, if he did miss his alleged arraignment, Epps was already out of town and in the air…

This story is developing…

