Marchesa’s Fall 2017 Collection: Perfect For Olivia Culpo & Blake Lively

Marchesa’s gorgeous Fall 2017 collection debuted during New York Fashion Week and we spied a slew of Oscar-worthy dresses come down the runway — you know it’s only a matter of time before a stylish star shows one off on the red carpet! Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig shared their inspiration and talked us through what it’s really like seeing one of your designs walk the red carpet on Oscar night. WATCH!

The Marchesa show is always a personal highlight during New York Fashion Week and the Fall 2017 collection was no exception as designers Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig sent a stunning collection down the runway on Feb. 15, inspired by Imperial China. From the silk tulle to the sheer detailing and luxe velvet, the ornate collection featured a slew of standout pieces — and the attention to detail was on the lext level, as models were decked out in evening wear that featured fringe detailing and maribou feathers.



Bows have been quite popular for Fall 2017 on the runway and there was no shortage of the feminine trend here, as everything from gowns to dresses were adorned with pretty bows — and there was one gorgeous gown in particular that looked like it was made for a major Blake Lively moment on the red carpet.

Along with the signature feminine silhouettes and exquisite embroidery, the collection also oozed luxury thanks to the colors and the fabrics of the garments — and we spied too many Oscar-worthy looks to count! Given the brand’s huge celeb following, (and star-studded front row!), it is only a matter of time before they suit up in the sumptuous styles. Olivia Culpo, Mandy Moore, Petra Nemcova, and Olivia Palermo watched the Fall 2017 collection come down the runway.

We had the chance to catch up with the designers following their show at their showroom in NYC on Feb. 16, where they filled us in on their partnership with Stella Artois. Not only were they busy working on their Fall 2017 collection, but they’re also designing a custom-made, one-of-a-kind dress for Olivia Culpo to wear on Oscar night in support of their “Buy A Lady A Drink” campaign. Karen and Georgina created a limited-edition chalice to benefit Water.org — and for every chalice solid, one person in a developing world will benefit from five years of clean water — how amazing is that? The dress, inspired by the limited-edition chalices, incorporates glass beads from the chalices themselves.

Check out the gorgeous collection above and be sure to tune in to see Olivia’s gorgeous look on Oscar night.