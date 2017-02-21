Malia Obama Parties & Skis With Friends On Swanky Aspen Vacation — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Malia Obama knows how to have a good time! The former first daughter escaped to Aspen for some much needed party time with her friends, Feb. 19, and things got pretty wild! There was even a champagne shower apparently involved… See photos from her getaway, right here!

Malia Obama,’s post-White House life continues to be exceptional, and her latest outing explains it all! The 18-year-old took a quick trip to Aspen with you know, about 14 of her closest, high-profile friends, and it was a good time to say the least!

Malia was photographed at Cloud Nine Bistro with a large group looking stunning, per usual, in a casual white top and a USA hat that complimented her two braids. Some of her famous friends included, designer to the stars, Monique Lhuillier, 76, New York Giants chairman Steve Tisch‘s children, Elizabeth, Zachary and Holden, Diane Von Furstenberg‘s grandson, Tassilo, Billionaire Bobby Kotick‘s daughter, Audrey, and many more.

The former first daughter and her friends were reportedly near a group of 100 people who sprayed over 200 bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne, while dancing on tables, according to Daily Mail. Some of the individuals were even shirtless, as reported by the site. Things looked pretty rowdy if you ask us… However, it appears as though Malia and her crew stayed away from the group and stuck to water while inside the Aspen hotspot.

Malia was also joined by the parents of some of her friends, according to the site. Steve’s wife, Jamie Tisch, reportedly hosted Malia at the Tisch’s Aspen home for the weekend.

After spending some time at Cloud Nine, Malia headed to the club with some friends, at least that’s what Twitter users claimed when they apparently saw her out at Bootsy Bellows on the night of Feb. 19.

Now, the 18-year-old is reportedly back in NYC for her internship at the [Harvey] Weinstein company. We love that she got some time away! Malia’s been working super hard lately. Before she even graduated high school, Malia interned on the set of Lena Dunham‘s show, Girls! Now, like we said, she’s living it up in NYC during her gap year before she attends Harvard in the fall of 2017. You go, girl!

