Kylie Jenner Steals Leopard Boots From Khloe Kardashian’s Closet: Who Wore Them Better?

Kylie Jenner stole a pair of boots from her older sis, Khloe Kardashian, and we can't decide who wore them better! What do you think? VOTE.

We are freaking out because Kylie Jenner, 19, stole a pair of leopard print boots from her older sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, 32, closet and it is amazing. Kylie posted a photo of herself wearing the over-the-knee boots with the cutest caption and we can’t decide who wore the shoes better! Who do you guys think rocked the boots better?

Khloe wore the over-the-knee gray leopard print boots first, back in October. The gray boots end just above the knee and are cutout on the back with a sky-high heel. The light gray pointy-toed boots have a leopard print all over them and they’re fabulous. Khloe opted to wear the boots with a skin-tight, white t-shirt dress and an oversized green cargo jacket with a huge forest green fur stole around it.

Kylie wore them most recently, though, and she posted the picture of herself wearing the boots with the caption, “to have older sisters who love to share is a blessing.” Kylie literally took the shoes out of Khloe’s closet — how adorable is that? Could you imagine having the Kardashian/Jenner gang as your sisters and getting to take their amazing clothes whenever you wanted?

We’re not surprised that Kylie stole the amazing leopard boots from her big sis, especially since they have such similar styles. Plus, their other sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, even told PeopleStyle, “Khloé has the best shoe selection and she’s my size.” Wow, we are so jealous!

Who do you think rocked the boots better — Kylie or Khloe? VOTE.

