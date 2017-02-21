If you don’t follow Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, you might want to start! The reality star loves giving updates to her fans via the social media app, and during a Snapping session before bed on Feb. 20, she totally poked fun at herself for all the public talk about her lips. Check out the videos here!

This Snapchat filter was basically made for Kylie Jenner! On Feb. 20, the app featured two filters that completely over-dramatized users’ lips, and the reality star had a total field day with it.

“Oh my God, Kim [Kardashian] I hear what you’re saying about those lip fillers,” she joked, referencing a snap her sister sent earlier in the same filter. “Sometimes I just get outta control. I just can’t help myself! I looooooove big a** lips.” LOL! It’s hard to believe that just two years ago, the 19-year-old wouldn’t even publicly admit that she’d gotten injections around her mouth. Now, she’s clearly able to laugh about the fact that the controversy became SUCH a big deal!

These days, Kylie is the victim of different plastic surgery rumors, though. Recent photos have shown her chest looking bigger than ever, leading fans to speculate that she’d recently gotten a boob job. Last August and October, Kylie vehemently denied the rumors, even admitting that she likes her “small” breasts and has no desire to get any work done. That hasn’t stopped her from continuing to flaunt her chest in cleavage-baring ensembles, though!

After the lip filler fiasco, the reality star finally came clean about her injections on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015 — will we finally learn more when the show returns!? Season 13 premieres on March 5, so we’ll be patiently waiting.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie making fun of herself? Do you follow her on Snapchat?