Kim Kardashian Made A Second Sex Tape? She Reacts To Rumors Of New Video Online

FameFlynet

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian has worked so hard to put her sex tape roots behind her, but is she back at it again getting freaky for the cameras? We’ve got her reaction to a report that claims there is a new porn video of the reality star circulating online.

It’s been a decade since Kim Kardashian became a household name for her explicit sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J. The 36-year-old has tried for years to distance herself from her raunchy 2007 video, but now the U.K’s Mirror claims her “world is about to be turned upside down now new footage allegedly featuring the star has leaked online.” The site claims that, “The images, obtained by another outlet, show a woman appearing to be Kim in bed wearing a skimpy bra and showing off her cleavage to a man who appears to be holding the camera.”

The good news for the reality star is that the story about a fresj sex tape is completely false. “It’s not new — it’s the same old tape,” her rep tells the Daily Mail about her Kim Kardashian Superstar video. While at the time it helped launch Kim’s career, as she followed in the footsteps of then-pal Paris Hilton‘s 2004 sex vid, she’s worked so hard to become a successful businesswoman in her own right and has called the video her biggest mistake. “If I do have one regret in life that’s it,” she told Love Magazine.

Kim’s sex video came out just before her family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, making her the immediate star of the show. Even though it made her famous, the tape had downsides for her for years to come. “You know, I think that’s how I was definitely introduced to the world,” Kim once told Oprah Winfrey, 63 “It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.” In recent years, Kim’s been totally proud of her body, posing in full frontal nude shots with full confidence.

HollywoodLifers, do you think most people have forgotten about Kim’s sex tape after all these years?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.