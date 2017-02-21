Courtesy of Instagram

Was Keshia Knight Pulliam right all along? The ‘Cosby Show’ actress insisted from the moment she announced her pregnancy that her ex, Ed Hartwell was the father. However, he denied it from the start and demanded a paternity test. Now, a new report claims that the results are in, and… click inside to see who the father reportedly is!

Ed Hartwell, 38, is reportedly coming clean about his alleged paternity test results! And, he allegedly IS the father of Keshia Knight Pulliam‘s baby, according to TMZ, Feb. 21. Ed reportedly filed new legal docs [separate from his divorce docs from July 25, 2016] that allegedly contained his paternity test results.

In the alleged docs, obtained by the site, he reportedly admitted that he is the father of Ella Grace, who was born on Jan. 23, 2017. However, the former NFL player reportedly claimed that he shouldn’t have to start paying for the child just yet. Ed allegedly said that the court should decide the exact dollar amount that he should cough up in child support before he dishes out any money.

I #LOVE mornings with my munchkin!! Kandidly Keshia is back!! Download today & hear the real about birthing babies & motherhood… 😂#MommyAndEllaGrace #KandidlyKeshia A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Ed allegedly doesn’t believe Keshia’s reported claims that she needs immediate financial support because they are both well off. He also alleges that Keshia’s not even taking into account the costs he will have to face by putting a nursery inside his own home for the baby.

Keshia and Ed have been embroiled in a heated divorce battle ever since he filed irreconcilable differences back in July 2016. A week before Ed filed for divorce, Keshia announced to the world that she was pregnant with his child.

After her baby bombshell, he demanded a paternity test — a move that she was reportedly “blindsided” by. But, he claimed in a tell-all interview on July 28, 2016, that he had reasons to believe Keshia could have been unfaithful. You can watch the entire interview with Page Six TV, right here.

The actress and the former NFL pro got engaged on New Year’s Eve in Jan. 2016, after only a few months of dating. Less than a month later, Keshia and Ed tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about this shocking report? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.