Kendall Jenner Rocks Gold Grillz & Bold Red Lip At London Party

Golden girl! Kendall Jenner rocked GOLD TEETH at a party in London on February 21. She wore the look along with highlighted skin and a bold red lip — get the details on her grillz below.

Kendall Jenner tried something new at a party for Love magazine on February 21 in London, England. During London Fashion Week, she definitely took a risk, wearing a hooded crocheted sweater and gold grillz!

She hit the party with BFFs Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell.

Famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury did her makeup and wrote on Instagram: “I adored getting the gorgeous @kendalljenner ready for @thelovemagazine #LFW party last night. Wearing #EsteeLauder makeup, #MakeupByCharlotteTilbury. #CharlotteTilbury #KendallJenner #Makeup #Beauty #LoveMagazine #KatyGrand.”

Her eyes were dark and dramatic with long lashes and full brows. Her skin was golden and her cheekbones were highlighted. Her bold red lip brought extra attention to her gold teeth, which she really showed off by smiling wide at the cameras outside the party. Smiling wide is something her big sister Kim Kardashian would never do!

The makeup she wore was Estee Lauder (she is a brand ambassador) and her red lipstick looked similar to the color she designed for the brand — Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Restless. Her makeup looked really pretty — we love Charlotte’s work.

Her hair, which she recently chopped into a blunt bob, was parted in the center and pulled back tightly under her hood.

HollywoodLifers, did you love or loathe Kendall Jenner’s gold teeth in London at the Love party?

