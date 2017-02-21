Chris Brown Blasted By Singer & Neighbor Kay Cola: I ‘Heard’ Him Beating Karrueche

REX/Shutterstock

Grammy-nominated singer Kay Cola just went HAM on her neighbor, Chris Brown, on Twitter because fans of the ‘Forever’ singer believe Karrueche Tran lied when she said Chris allegedly attacked her and threatened to kill her. Kay claims she once ‘heard’ Chris ‘beating’ Karrueche, and she wants the world to know the truth and stop putting the blame on KT.

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about Karrueche [Tran]’s lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence. Some of y’all are so delusional defending this man! It’s sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y’all. I never spoke up, cause I didn’t feel it was my place but hearing y’all say she’s lying I can’t just sit by and watch this. I even got into it with Chris [Brown] because his loud a** used 2 wake up my daughter. He was rude as f*** & I had known him since he was a kid. The point is, stop defending these a**holes and always blaming the woman. It’s sad & sick, & is why women don’t speak out. Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y’all thing it’s cute or she just wants attention gtfoh,” singer Kay Cola wrote in a series of tweets on Feb. 21 — just hours after news broke that Karrueche had filed a restraining order against her ex for allegedly attacking her and threatening to kill her.

We’re not sure how friendly Kay and Chris were with each other over the years, but Kay is definitely on Team Karrueche right now.

Then, when Chris’ neighbor was asked why she’s speaking out now, she said, “I’m a mother, I’ve been through a lot, trolls on the Internet will never stop me from speaking out on justice and the truth. I don’t regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what’s right at all times. Y’all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap. If you’re really a Chris Brown fan u would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That’s real love.

As we previously told you, Karrueche was granted a restraining order against Chris Brown after she made a sworn statement to a judge in February 2017, saying he told “a few people” that he wanted to “kill” her. Meanwhile, Chris took to Instagram afterwards to tell his fans not to believe the “bulls***.”

