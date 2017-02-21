The music video for Katy Perry’s latest hit, ‘Chained to the Rhythm,’ is finally here! The singer dropped the footage on Feb. 21, and it’s pretty out-there. In the vid, Katy attends the strangest carnival you’ve ever seen — but she sure does have some fun! Check it out right here!

We knew from Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” video teaser that the vid’s setting would be at a weird theme park called Oblivia, but now that the full-length version is here, we can see just how bizarre the imaginary place really is. In the music video, Katy lets all her problems go and rides the wildest roller coaster — it literally goes flying through the air — and much more while lip syncing along to the words of her new hit single.

“Welcome to OBLIVIA where everything is always rosy,” Katy tweeted when the video dropped in the early morning. Of course, she also included a bunch of bright, fun amusement park emojis that fit perfectly with the theme of the video!

The 32-year-old actually just released the song, which features Skip Marley, on Feb. 10, so we really haven’t had to wait long at all for the video to arrive. Plus, there was her epic performance at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12 to tide us over until now, anyway!

After taking a well-deserved break, Katy has been back in the studio and hard at work on new music over the last several months. It’s still unclear when her full album will actually be released, but we have a feeling 2017 is going to be a big year for her. If “Chained To The Rhythm” is any indication, there’s plenty more great things to come!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katy’s new music video? Are you totally obsessed with the song like us?!