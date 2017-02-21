Karrueche Tran Warned Chris Brown To Leave Her Alone Or She Would File Restraining Order

SplashNews

Scary! Chris Brown knew that Karrueche Tran was going to file a restraining order against him, but he kept on tormenting her anyway. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how Kae warned him she would seek a judge’s help if he didn’t stop harassing her.

Chris Brown could have avoided the embarrassment of Karrueche Tran, 28, slapping him with a restraining order if he just listened to the model’s pleas to stop hounding her. Instead the 27-year-old has allegedly been blowing up her phone, telling his friends he wanted to have her killed and even harassing her friends. “Chris should have known Kae wasn’t playing. She warned him to leave her alone or she would file a restraining order. Chris practically dared her to. He’s been calling and texting her whenever he gets lonely or whenever he hears she’s dating another guy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When she changes her number, he tracks her down. He calls and texts her family too, harassing them to give him her new digits. She told him to back off, but he just wouldn’t ever stop and it’s really scaring her,” our insider adds. Karrueche is so worried about her family members that not only did she get a restraining order to keep Breezy at least 100 yards away from her at all times, the rule applies to her mother and brother as well.

Kae stated in court docs filed in early Feb. that she fears for her life, as Chris bragged to a few people that he wanted to “kill” her and that he wanted to “take” her “out,” so that no other man could ever have her. She also claims that he was abusive to her during their relationship, punching her in the stomach and pushing her down a flight of stairs. Even scarier, this all went down when he was still on probation for violently beating up then-girlfriend Rihanna, 28, back in 2009, so he didn’t learn his lesson that it is not okay to lay hands on a woman. Hopefully Chris will obey the judge’s orders and stay away from Karrueche, because otherwise he could find himself back in jail!

