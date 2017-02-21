Karrueche Tran ‘Terrified’ Chris Brown Will ‘Snap’ After Filing Restraining Order

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Karrueche Tran! Since filing the restraining order against Chris Brown on Feb. 21, she’s absolutely ‘terrified’ he’ll ‘snap’ and act out dangerously! The model is too scared to stay in her OWN home. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE update, right here.

While some may think that Karrueche Tran, 28, would feel safe and protected by the restraining order — it’s exactly the opposite. The poor thing has no way of knowing how Chris Brown, 27, will react! “Kae is definitely terrified about what Chris will do now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows he can snap and do something terrible. She’s not even staying at home now she’s so scared, so instead, she’s staying at friends until things die down.”

Chris definitely has an unpredictable personality, so we can’t blame Kae for taking extra precautions. Since filing the restraining order, the “Party” rapper has indeed responded — and he’s begging his fans not to believe the violent allegations! “Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bullsh*t man,” he explains in an Instagram video from Feb. 21. “I don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about. Don’t believe all that bullsh*t, bro.” Kae swore in front of a judge that all her claims are true, including the time her ex-boyfriend allegedly pushed her down the stairs and punched her in the stomach.

But he didn’t stop there! Chris also posted a REALLY creepy cartoon drawing of fictional serial killer Jason Voorhees on his Instagram. The violent and grotesque image shows Jason stabbing himself in the head with a bloody blade…could it be some kind of message to Kae? It’s disturbing actions like this that have the model shacking up with her friends for safety. Chris without a doubt knows her home address, but if he paid her a visit, he’d be breaking the law by going against her restraining order! We’re praying that Chris doesn’t do anything crazy!

