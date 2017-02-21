Karrueche Tran Accuses Chris Brown Of Violent Abuse In Explosive Restraining Order

Splashnews/REX/Shutterstock

This is very unsettling. A shocking new report claims that Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order against her troublesome ex, Chris Brown, and even accused him of threatening to kill her.

Horrific new details about the allegedly violent relationship between Chris Brown, 27, and Karrueche Tran, 28 have come to light and it will absolutely shock you. The model is accusing some seriously awful things of Chris, including that her ex threatened to shoot her, reports TMZ. These claims come from a “sworn statement” Karrueche allegedly made to a judge in early February 2017 while trying to secure the restraining order for her own safety — and now, she’s been granted it.

Among the accusations Karrueche made, she allegedly told the judge that Chris told “a few people” that he wanted to “kill” her. Karrueche claims that Chris told his friends he was going to “take” her “out,” so that no one else could have her once she ditched him for good. Karrueche also claims that during their relationship Chris “punched” her in the stomach “twice”, and once “pushed” her “down the stairs.” This is just awful to hear — but it doesn’t stop there.

Karrueche also claims that Chris has threatened multiple of her friends and recently threw a drink at them during an unknown incident. On top of that, all of these violent acts allegedly happened while Chris was still under probation from his assault on Rihanna in 2009. If that’s true, Chris could be facing a violated probation charge — and things would only get worse for him from there.

The order filed requires Chris to stay at least 100 yards away from Karrueche at all times. The restraining order also protects her mom and brother, who Chris also has to stay 100 yards away from. Hopefully he obeys the order so that Karrueche and her family can feel safe.

As you might remember, Chris has previously been charged with domestic violence after beating up his then girlfriend, Rihanna, on February 9, 2008. Chris later pleaded guilty to felony assault for the incident and was sentenced to 5 years of probation and 6 months of community service as part of his plea deal. Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Chris’ lawyer for comment.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this wild development in Chris and Karrueche’s relationship? Comment below with your thoughts.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.