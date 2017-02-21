Courtesy of Acapulco

Justin Bieber took a little break from his ‘Purpose World Tour’ on Feb. 19 to kick back and relax in Acapulco, Mexico. Plus, the debuted a sexy new blond dye job! See the steamy pics for yourself, right here.

Justin Bieber needed to unwind while on his Purpose World Tour stop in Mexico, and what better place than Acapulco!? The sexy singer was photographed hanging out at the stunning Banyan Tree Cabo Marques Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 19. He was in Mexico for a long weekend while performing in the gorgeous Central American country. Click through the gallery above for more pics.

According to a source, Justin landed in paradise on a private helicopter, and had plenty of privacy thanks to the fact that he rented the oasis’ most expensive villa, giving him exclusive views of the Acapulco Bay.

He was living in the lap of luxury when he was spotted sunning himself shirtless by gorgeous private infinity pool. The source says that he was walking around with total comfort, as though “he was in his own home.” He looks pretty comfy too, rocking pink swim trunks and a sexy new ‘do! That’s right, he’s dyed his new military buzz cut platinum blond, and it looks hotter than ever!

His tattoos were on full display as he took a relaxing dip in the crystal clear pool, with two other guys nearby. We definitely think Justin deserves a little R&R, since he’s already done over one hundred stops on his worldwide tour, and he’s probably exhausted! While Justin is often spotted on wild vacations with beautiful women (sometimes naked) all around him, it’s nice to see him finally chillax alone for once, with no distractions! It’s definitely a much-needed break, but he’s gotta get back on the road again soon because he’s headed to Australia on March 6.

