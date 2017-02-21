Jonathan Cheban Ruthlessly Body Shames Female Blogger: ‘Huge Chin, Wrinkles & Fat’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so not cool. Kim Kardashian’s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban has been caught trolling a vegan blogger with insulting comments about her appearance after she called him out for wearing real fur!

Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Jonathan Cheban, 43, recently started trolling fellow food blogger Nancy Sidley because of a comment she made on an Instagram photo of him, calling him a “fur hag,” as he and the Kardashian family do purchase real fur. And, boy, did he fire back in the meanest way.

“@jonathancheban trolled my IG to tell me, I’m ugly for wearing glasses, I need lip injections, I need a chin implant, I’m the worst looking vegan alive and I’m fat,” Nancy, a.k.a. The Sophisticated Vegan, captioned a Feb. 17 Instagram post that included a pic of herself in a bikini and a series of screengrabs of body shaming comments left on her page by Jonathan.

“If I’m all those things, maybe he should be the one wearing glasses? I can’t believe @kimkardashian is BFF’s with this guy? What if North grows up and doesn’t want to get any plastic surgery like me? Would he says the same things to her? The Kardashian brand should not be about putting down women based on their looks and he is part of their brand. He is on their reality show and apart of Kim’s Hollywood game. People need to call this guy out on body shaming. We are all beautiful just the way we are.”

Later, fans on social media started calling out Jonathan for ruthlessly slamming the female blogger, to which he said Nancy was actually excited to be getting that attention from him. “She stalks my life,” he tweeted on Feb. 17. “She’s so excited I wrote her and gave her life she can’t stop talking about it.” Ouch! That tweet has since been deleted.