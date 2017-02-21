Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Makeup On ‘Ellen’ — How To Match Your Beauty Perfectly

Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Jennifer Lopez was pretty in pink when she made a special guest appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Feb. 21st and we love her entire look from head-to-toe. Not only did we love her outfit, it was her pink eye, lip, & cheek makeup that stole the show and you can match your makeup perfectly, too!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 21st in a pink ensemble. She opted to wear a pale pink button down blouse tucked into a matching pink high-waisted mini skirt decorated with sequin and pink tassels. JLo topped her look off with hoop earrings and metallic gold ankle-strap sandals — it was fabulous.

While we seriously loved Jlo’s entire outfit, it was her makeup that stole the show because she matched her pink eyeshadow with her lips and cheeks, and it was flawless. Matching your makeup is seriously hard to do, but JLo pulled it off perfectly, of course. If you want to get the look like JLo, take it from her amazing celebrity makeup artist, Mary Phillips, who always does a fabulous job.

To get away with matching your cheek, eyes, and lip, it’s always better to be subtle so that you don’t look like a clown. Start with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Total Cover Foundation in Natural Beige 305, Buff Beige 306, Sun Beige 308, then L’Oréal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Contour Kit. For eyeliner, L’Oréal Paris Infallible Sculpt 904 Black and mascara, L’Oréal Voluminous original mascara in black. As for the pink eyeshadow, L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Always Pearly Pink, L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Le Gloss in Baby Blossom which gives off a creamy but shiny pink, and lastly, L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Powder Glow Illuminator in W 102 Golden for a subtle pink blush with a pretty golden glow and highlight.

What do you guys think of JLo’s gorgeous pink makeup on Ellen — did you love it as much as we did?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.