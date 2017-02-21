Image Courtesy of EllenTube

OMG! Jennifer Lopez is really into Harry Styles, and she revealed her uber crush on the 1D singer during a fun game on ‘The Ellen Show’. The video is SO cute!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, might not be interested in talking about her romance with Drake, 30, but she sure wasn’t shy when it came to talk about Harry Styles, 23. On Tuesday, February 21, Jen chatted all about her love life with Ellen DeGeneres, 59, which led to playing the “Who’d You Rather?” game. Needless to say, we learned a lot about her taste in men!

“It’s funny ’cause I could do either,” Jennifer said when the first split screen choices showed hunky young stars Harry Styles and Zac Efron. “This is actually a very tough decision for my life right now. Probably a couple years ago I would have said Zac Efron but today I’m gonna say Harry Styles.” The audience totally approved of her decision by roaring with cheers, too!

As the game continued, Jennifer stuck with Harry over Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Brad Pitt, Prince Harry and Chris Martin. So, who stole Harry’s top spot in Jennifer’s heart? Lenny Kravitz! His reign didn’t last long though, because Jen was quick to ditch Lenny for Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

But when it was all said and done, Jennifer went back to Harry Styles over her final two choices, Bradley Cooper and Bruno Mars. Sorry guys, it seems like J.Lo’s got her heart set on the One Direction singer! “That’s my new boyfriend? He’s a little bit young. He’s a little bit young for me,” Jennifer said at the end, but Ellen reassured her that was totally fine. And it is!

Hey, at the very least… maybe we can get a fun collab out of J.Lo and Harry? Fingers crossed!

