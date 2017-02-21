Beyonce & Jay Z: How Pregnancy News Has Their Relationship In The ‘Best Place’ Ever

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! There’s nothing like a growing family to bring a couple closer together and that’s exactly what’s happening for Beyonce and Jay Z. We’ve got the details on how their marriage is in the best place ever thanks to her blossoming pregnancy.

It’s so cute how Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have been packing on more PDA than ever since the couple announced they have twins on the way. Her pregnancy news came as the biggest blessing in the world for the superstars, and they can’t contain their bliss. “Jay and Beyoncé are in the best place in their marriage,” a source tells E! News. “They have allotted more time for themselves as a couple over this past year, and that has helped them build together.”

“Jay and B have always wanted a big family. So when they got that huge news and surprise that they were having twins, they were both so happy. They have been trying for a while now so these babies are a true gift from God to them,” their insider adds. Their daughter Blue Ivy is already five-years-old, so it must be thrilling for the couple to finally be growing their family, times two nonetheless.

A year ago we were all wondering whether the power couple was on the rocks with her powerful album Lemonade and her “Becky with the good hair” lyric insinuating Jay might have cheated on her. My oh my how times have changed, as the pair has been packing on the PDA everywhere they go ever since Bey dropped the big news of her pregnancy on Feb. 1. They were so incredibly affectionate at the Grammys, and HOVA beamed with pride as his lady performed at the big ceremony, showcasing her growing baby bump.

They were super adorable at the Feb. 19 NBA All-Star game, where they were seated court side along with Blue Ivy. They made for the picture-perfect family, and Jay looked like the happiest man in the world to be next to his beautiful wife and daughter. As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, he’s been treating Bey like the queen she is ever since they found out she was pregnant. Our insider shared, “Jay Z has been pampering Beyonce ever since they found out she was expecting again. He has been showering his pregnant wife with gifts, flowers, her favorite chocolates, and even rubbing her feet every night.” It’s so sweet that he’s giving her just as much love in private as he has been during their adorable outings together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bey is pregnant with little boys or little girls…or one of each?

