Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl: ‘Today’ Co-Host Announces She’s A New Mom At 52 Years Old

Courtesy of Instagram

Hoda Kotb is a mom! The ‘Today’ co-host shocked fans on live TV when she announced on Feb. 21 that she adopted a baby girl earlier this month. And already the precious infant is ‘the love of her life’ — aw! Just wait until you hear her precious name, it’s beyond adorable!

It’s a girl! Today co-host Hoda Kotb, 52, finally explained her recent time off on Feb. 21 when she revealed she adopted a baby daughter earlier in the month! This baby girl is her first child, and she named the adorable infant Haley Joy Kotb — how sweet is THAT? “She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget,” Hoda gushed during a phone call to her Today family. “She is the love of my life!” Is anyone else’s heart melting right now?

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!❤️❤️ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

Can’t. Stop. Crying. So thrilled for you , @hodakotb. Haley Joy’s life will be defined by *JOY* with you as a mama. Love! — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 21, 2017

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley – a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

Of course baby Haley’s arrival thrilled Hoda’s coworkers, including her co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford, 63, who even surprised herself that she could keep the news a secret. “I’ve got the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch,” she said. “Hoda, we are thrilled for you, sweetheart. You were made to be a mom.” Kathie’s not the only coworker who congratulated Hoda though.

“This is such fantastic news. This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet,” Matt Lauer, 59, said. “You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine.” And we could not agree more! But it seems even Hoda could barely keep her baby news a secret. In fact, the host almost spilled the beans just last week when she posted multiple inspirational quotes on social media.

“And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings,” read one. “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you,” read another. She posted once again on Feb. 21 soon after sharing the exciting news with the world. “And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, ‘Oh there you are. I’ve been looking for you.'” TOO precious!

Hoda will also have some help caring for her new daughter as last year she announced on her Sirius XM show that she had moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, 58. The couple have been dating since June 2013. The TV personality was also previously married, but she has no other children. Congrats again, Hoda — we could not be happier for you!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Hoda decided to adopt? Congratulate the new mom below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.