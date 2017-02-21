Harry Styles ‘Flattered’ Jennifer Lopez Would Rather Have Sex With Him Than Zac Efron

REX/shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez made a very hard decision on Feb. 21 when she was forced to choose between Harry Styles and Zac Efron in a game of ‘Who’d You Rather?’ Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Harry was thrilled she picked him! Check it out.

It seems like an impossible decision: would you rather have sex with Harry Styles, 23, or Zac Efron, 29? But it was one Jennifer Lopez, 47, had to make on The Ellen Show on Feb. 21. In the end, she had to go with Harry, and the former boybander is absolutely giddy about it!

“Harry was completely flattered,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks JLo is gorgeous and jokingly said that if she reached out to him, he would gladly take her out on a date. But he wasn’t really joking.” Harry and JLo might be the only couple that would be more unexpected than JLo and Drake, but if he has his way, Harry will make it happen.

“He’s always had a crush on her, a major crush,” the source explained. Who wouldn’t!? When Harry was growing up, JLo was in Jenny from the Block era, before there was such a thing as a Kardashian booty. Every guy loved her and every girl wanted to be her. We can’t blame Harry for wanting to make one of his fantasies come true!

Plus, we know Jen likes younger men. For years she dated her choreographer Casper Smart, who is 18 years her junior. Harry has an even bigger gap, with 24 years between them. However, we already know Jen is attracted, saying “this is actually a very tough decision for my life right now. Probably a couple years ago I would have said Zac Efron but today I’m gonna say Harry Styles.” Cute!

