It’s official! The news that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, shocked Hollywood in the beginning of Jan. 2017! Now, George himself has confirmed the exciting news! The actor couldn’t stop smiling when he gushed over how ‘happy’ he and Amal are! You have to see this!

George, 55, and Amal Clooney, 39, are expecting twins and we’re still freaking out over the amazing news! After keeping quiet while the baby rumors swirled, George finally confirmed that he and Amal are expanding their family on Feb. 19! “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure… We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open,” the actor gushed during an interview on the French program Rencontres de Cinema with film journalist Laurent Weil. Watch him beam with happiness, below!

With a huge smile from ear to ear, George even revealed that his friends have been “very supportive” of the life-changing news, although they gave him a bit of a hard time in the beginning. “There was like a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and they’re all sitting there being very supportive, telling me it’s great and that I’m gonna love it… Then it got really quiet and they all just started making baby crying noises and the whole table just busted up laughing,” George said. “It’s going to change a lot of things, but you know, that’s life.” Wow! We’re wondering who these friends could have been… maybe Matt Damon, 46?

George and Amal are set to welcome a boy and a girl in June, according to his mother, Nina Warren Clooney, who confirmed the sex of the twins on Feb. 16.

First Beyonce, 35, and now the Clooney’s? — How crazy! We can barely handle all the #twinning that’s taking over Hollywood these days, and we love it! Queen Bey dropped her bombshell on Feb. 1, and George and Amal weren’t too far behind. When it rains, it pours!

Of course, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Julie Chen, 47, announced the news on the Feb. 9 episode of The Talk, because rumors had been swirling for months! “Family friends” were dropping hints to various outlets that Amal was pregnant with twins, and thought the initial due date was off — we now know it’s June, not March — the reports turned out to be true.

The proof was also in the pictures when Amal’s baby bump started to appear, and it was easy to tell by the new year that she was expecting. The actor and the attorney were spotted in Los Angeles, CA, on Jan. 27, and Amal was definitely showing! (She paired her grey sweatshirt with a pair of sexy leather pants, already proving that she’s going to be the coolest mom ever.) We’re so glad that George and Amal finally went public with the happy news, and we wish them both every congratulations!

